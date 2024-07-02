Oasis Network Hits Market Capitalization of $666.70 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0993 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $666.70 million and $29.04 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.25 or 0.05494551 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00045102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00014353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

