OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in June

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,900 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,889.0 days.

Stock Performance

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $127.00 during trading on Tuesday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $123.75 and a 12-month high of $171.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.49.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

