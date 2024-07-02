Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Odyssey Health Stock Performance
ODYY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 62,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,259. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Odyssey Health has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.24.
About Odyssey Health
