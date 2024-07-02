OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.45

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.45 and traded as low as $8.72. OFS Capital shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 48,571 shares trading hands.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Report on OFS Capital

OFS Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $117.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in OFS Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in OFS Capital by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

(Get Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.