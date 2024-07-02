Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Up 28.2% in June

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 63,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In other news, Director George C. Roeth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 78,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,147,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Report on ODC

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $106.78 million for the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 19.53%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.