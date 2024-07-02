Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 30 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $481.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $454.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.77. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $487.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

