Orchid Price Reaches $0.0735 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0735 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $72.03 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Orchid alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009505 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,801.78 or 0.99969874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012465 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00076818 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07303214 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $1,688,961.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.