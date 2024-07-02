Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,324,700 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 1,515,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,247.0 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance
Shares of Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. Orient Overseas has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $17.73.
About Orient Overseas (International)
