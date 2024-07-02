Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,100 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 507,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Orion Group

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 437,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,983.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 437,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,983.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 167,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,814.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,560 shares of company stock valued at $60,995. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Orion Group by 2,851.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. 74,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,457. The firm has a market cap of $277.01 million, a PE ratio of -23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $160.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Research analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORN

About Orion Group

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.