Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,563,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $121,615.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,142 shares in the company, valued at $15,172,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,457,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,563,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSG. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Further Reading

