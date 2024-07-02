Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 247.95% from the stock’s previous close.

OVID has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Ovid Therapeutics Price Performance

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

