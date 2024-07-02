PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Truist Financial

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.77. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

