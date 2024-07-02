Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in OSI Systems by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,958,000 after buying an additional 49,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 285,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,805,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

OSI Systems stock opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.62 and its 200-day moving average is $134.21. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.04 and a fifty-two week high of $145.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on OSIS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OSIS

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $907,601.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,839.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other OSI Systems news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $907,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,839.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $4,367,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,638,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,281 shares of company stock worth $14,011,624. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.