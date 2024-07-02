Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 9,369 Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHY. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,249,000 after acquiring an additional 86,036 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 742,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 485,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 26,992 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 361,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 313,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 81,384 shares during the last quarter.

SCHY opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $767.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

