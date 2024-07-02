Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATR

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR opened at $138.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.13 and a 200-day moving average of $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $151.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.