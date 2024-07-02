Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,472,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,438,000 after acquiring an additional 243,444 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,243,000 after acquiring an additional 101,948 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,871,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,603,000 after acquiring an additional 56,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $168,860,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 199,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

SSNC opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.97. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

