Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,878,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,696,000 after acquiring an additional 110,785 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

