Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 57,166.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 120,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 120,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,557,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,636,000 after acquiring an additional 116,267 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,020,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 70,689 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MODG. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of MODG opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

