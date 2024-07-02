Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,429 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 72,212.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 289,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,850,000 after purchasing an additional 288,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 249,889 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,883 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 0.3 %

Jabil stock opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.