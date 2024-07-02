Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 66,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,410.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after buying an additional 934,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

NYSE VNO opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 170.01 and a beta of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

