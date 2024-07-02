Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $231,000 in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Breakout Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $15,289,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 1,723.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 303,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,832,000 after buying an additional 287,052 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Credicorp by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Credicorp by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 34,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAP opened at $158.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.02. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $180.21.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $9.4084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.13%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

