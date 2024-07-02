Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $252,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Corning Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE GLW opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

