Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $262,000 in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after acquiring an additional 109,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vericel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 39.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,150,000 after acquiring an additional 161,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97,952 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $67,568.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,869 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VCEL stock opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,498.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

