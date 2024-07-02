Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

