Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 14,616.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Middleby by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Middleby by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,621,000 after buying an additional 198,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 481.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after buying an additional 56,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

MIDD opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,385 shares of company stock valued at $304,134. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

