Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 149 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $218.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.10. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $238.13.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

