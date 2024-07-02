Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,843 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.01. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $128.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

