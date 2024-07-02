Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 67 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 519.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after buying an additional 43,322 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 72.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $166.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.57. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $111,362.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,586.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.