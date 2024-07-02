Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 913 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ENI alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $34.30.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.372 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 63.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

E has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on E

About ENI

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.