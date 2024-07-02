Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 756 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 39,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 293,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 683.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 192,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 168,369 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $159.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.