Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.2 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $302.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.07 and its 200 day moving average is $406.83. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.03 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

