Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $386.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $391.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

