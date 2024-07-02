Park Place Capital Corp Has $494,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.90 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.