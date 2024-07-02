Park Place Capital Corp Has $55,000 Holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SCHQ opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.