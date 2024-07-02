Park Place Capital Corp Has $55,000 Holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000.
Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of SCHQ opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $36.31.
Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
