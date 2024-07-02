Park Place Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 383.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Linde alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 2.2 %

LIN stock opened at $428.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.