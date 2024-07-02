Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,862,000 after acquiring an additional 101,129 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,867,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $278,727,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 1.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,770,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $133.54 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

