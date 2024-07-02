Park Place Capital Corp Sells 25 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in United Rentals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Rentals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,578,000 after acquiring an additional 56,948 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,281 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,945,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $638.40.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $640.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $660.61 and its 200 day moving average is $646.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

