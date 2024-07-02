Park Place Capital Corp Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of COR stock opened at $223.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

