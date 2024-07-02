Park Place Capital Corp Trims Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.91 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

