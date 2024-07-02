Park Place Capital Corp Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,225,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,081,000 after buying an additional 425,649 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after buying an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after buying an additional 587,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,308,000 after buying an additional 374,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after buying an additional 147,826 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

American Electric Power stock opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average is $84.19.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

