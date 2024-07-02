Pax Dollar (USDP) Achieves Market Cap of $121.71 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $121.71 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001405 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 121,400,341 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.