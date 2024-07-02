Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Barclays

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.46.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX
Paychex Stock Down 1.3 %
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Paychex Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.