Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 204.0 days.

Petershill Partners Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHLLF traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. Petershill Partners has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

