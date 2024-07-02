Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 204.0 days.
Petershill Partners Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PHLLF traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. Petershill Partners has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $2.64.
About Petershill Partners
