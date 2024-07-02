Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Takes $340,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at $89,093,089,982.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 791,145 shares of company stock worth $673,704,508. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $914.37 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $916.83. The stock has a market cap of $869.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $814.40 and its 200-day moving average is $740.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

