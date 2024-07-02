Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:PHAR opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.30) on Monday. Pharos Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 25.90 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of £98.17 million, a PE ratio of -267.78, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.89.

In other news, insider Sue Rivett bought 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £990 ($1,252.21). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,083 shares of company stock valued at $293,937. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

