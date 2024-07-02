Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Position Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 165.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,793 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,130,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after acquiring an additional 256,807 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 56,676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAHC. StockNews.com upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.12 million, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

