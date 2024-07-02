Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $140.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.83.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

