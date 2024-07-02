Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $509.06

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 509.06 ($6.44) and traded as high as GBX 536.50 ($6.79). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 532.50 ($6.74), with a volume of 3,228,181 shares.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 445 ($5.63) to GBX 525 ($6.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 739 ($9.35) to GBX 650 ($8.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 614.60 ($7.77).

Get Our Latest Report on PHNX

Phoenix Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Phoenix Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,803.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 501.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 509.06.

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.