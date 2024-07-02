Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Donnelly Julia Brau Sells 30,280 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pinterest Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PINS stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

