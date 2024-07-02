Piper Sandler Trims Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price to $7.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.60.
Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 0.9 %
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Taysha Gene Therapies
In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 1,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $2,275,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $4,740,000. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $10,369,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $53,382,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $58,373,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
